Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,266,000. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

