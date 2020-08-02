Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $183.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,969 shares of company stock worth $9,056,253. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.