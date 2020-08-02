Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Integer worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Integer by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 2,219.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Integer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti increased their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

ITGR stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.20. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.