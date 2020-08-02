Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.