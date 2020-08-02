Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of World Fuel Services worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

