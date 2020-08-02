Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,710 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

