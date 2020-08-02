Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 261,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

