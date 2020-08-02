Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 10.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII opened at $268.14 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day moving average is $220.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,964 shares of company stock worth $3,714,008. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

