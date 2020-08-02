Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EE opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

