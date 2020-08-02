Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CREE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,518,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cree by 21.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cree by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,327 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 166.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,092,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Cree stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $70.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

