Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,980 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in The Western Union by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in The Western Union by 12.7% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 5.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

