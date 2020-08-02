Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $3,087,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 27.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

