Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,069,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

