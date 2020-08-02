Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,592 shares of company stock worth $22,374,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

Shares of ALNY opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

