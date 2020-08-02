Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $78,177,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

NYSE BIO opened at $524.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

