Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,478,000 after purchasing an additional 329,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $90.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.