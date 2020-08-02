Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $174,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,627 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,789 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

