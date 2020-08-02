Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,574,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

