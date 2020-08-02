Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 329,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 766.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

