Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,607,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,626,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

