Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,285 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 83,341 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,763,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,453,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Autoliv stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

