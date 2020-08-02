Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 3,402.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

