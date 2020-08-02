Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,556 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS opened at $57.56 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.