NEXT/ADR’s (NXGPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

NXGPY opened at $36.57 on Thursday. NEXT/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

