New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $48,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

