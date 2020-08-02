New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Update

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of New Home during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of New Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Home by 9,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of New Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Home by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get New Home alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of New Home stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. New Home has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.