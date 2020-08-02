New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

