Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Head to Head Analysis

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neuronetics and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.75%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.29%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Nephros.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 0.80 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -1.69 Nephros $5.69 million 12.84 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -15.02

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -55.58% -68.77% -33.83% Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17%

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

