NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $38.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,693,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 586,202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 325,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

