National Retail Properties (NNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NNN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

