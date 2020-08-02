National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOV. Barclays lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

NOV stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

