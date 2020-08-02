National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
National CineMedia stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.