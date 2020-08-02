National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.