National Bank Financial Weighs in on Nevada Copper Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Nevada Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NCU stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

