National Bank Financial Raises Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$525.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$500.00 to C$525.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$580.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

FFH stock opened at C$419.68 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$637.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$419.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$464.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a PE ratio of -161.66.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($63.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($68.38) by C$4.78. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 44.9810465 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

