National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.08.

Saputo stock opened at C$32.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.