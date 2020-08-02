National Bank Financial Comments on TFI International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

