MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MYOS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MYOS has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Get MYOS alerts:

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. MYOS had a negative net margin of 353.71% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.