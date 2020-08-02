Morgan Stanley Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $14.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 34.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FireEye by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $20,084,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after buying an additional 402,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.