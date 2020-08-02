Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.