Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.