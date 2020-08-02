Morgan Stanley Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 131.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.