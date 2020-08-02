Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $300.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.22.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $265.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $271.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $952,578.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 290,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,584,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,455 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

