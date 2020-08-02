Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 363,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mondelez International by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.49 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

