Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $345,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.