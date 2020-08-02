MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $129.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

