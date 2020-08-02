Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.09. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,181,564 shares changing hands.

MGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

