Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & Wize Pharma (NASDAQ:WIZP) Head to Head Survey

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and Wize Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Wize Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 234.77%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Wize Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wize Pharma has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Wize Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -161.96% -72.61% Wize Pharma N/A -659.97% -191.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Wize Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -1.88 Wize Pharma N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.37) -0.59

Minerva Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wize Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Wize Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It also offers MIN-117, a compound that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD); and seltorexant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and MDD. The company' preclinical stage product is MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the MIN-117 compound and roluperidone worlwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, NV for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Wize Pharma Company Profile

Wize Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES)and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China. The company markets LO2A products for the treatment of DES in Germany and Switzerland; DES and CCH in Hungary; and DES and Sjögren's in the Netherlands. It is developing LO2A, which is in Phase II trial for patients with CCH; and Phase IV study for DES in patients with Sjögren's. The company was formerly known as Star Night Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Wize Pharma, Inc. in July 2015. Wize Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

