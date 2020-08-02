Mimecast (MIME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Mimecast has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIME stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,173.25, a PEG ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,451,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,016,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $95,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

