Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $64.06 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,497.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $31,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $403,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.