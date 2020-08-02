Michael John Curlook Sells 4,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.92, for a total transaction of C$95,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,218,412.56.

Michael John Curlook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAG Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, July 21st, Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total transaction of C$214,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.36, for a total transaction of C$203,600.00.

TSE:MAG opened at C$22.63 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 103.87 and a current ratio of 104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -103.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.48.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.